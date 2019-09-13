Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Decreased by $1.48 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Position in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Has Trimmed by $722,064 as Share Value Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 72.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 31,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 12,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 43,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 23.96 million shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 120,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.53M, down from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 14.40M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. CPE’s profit will be $40.67M for 5.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

