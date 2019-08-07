Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Position In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Has Raised; Apple (AAPL) Holder National Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.35 Million as Share Price Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 17,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,763 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, down from 118,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $198.95. About 26.43 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 32,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 9.27M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,984 shares to 68,152 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,097 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 14,372 shares to 67,438 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 6,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE).