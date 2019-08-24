Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Vicor (VICR) Position by $4.12 Million

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 133,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 340,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 473,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 171,832 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 32,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc by 1.30 million shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 16,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64M for 52.66 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

