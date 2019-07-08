Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding as Stock Rose; Whitebox Advisors Upped Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $1.92 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92 million, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 434,121 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 31,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,152 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 100,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Zachman Brian, worth $512,777 on Wednesday, May 22. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 403,647 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 89,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,741 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,325 shares to 49,755 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.34 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.