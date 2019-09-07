Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lifted Position in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG); Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Increased Holding

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 550,050 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 2.09M shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $27.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 92,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.18% or 839,142 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.09% or 226,692 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Polen Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Congress Asset Management Co Ma has 1.34% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 822,668 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 43,367 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Communications owns 59,476 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 94,331 shares. Shelton Capital has 488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 11,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Inv holds 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 39,125 shares. Somerset Trust has invested 0.05% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 39,636 are held by Navellier And. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.16% or 4,802 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 8,005 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), The Stock That Zoomed 182% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks Likely to Win Big on Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Four YRC Worldwide Professional Drivers Emerge in Top Five Runoff at 2019 National Truck Driving Championships – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 9/1/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J.