Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increases Stake in Equinix (EQIX); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Upped Position by $5.36 Million as Shares Rose

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $208. About 1.48M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Bain Capital’s debt deal is child’s play for Goldman Sachs; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 9,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95B market cap company. It closed at $522.75 lastly. It is up 16.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares to 12,663 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,599 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.