Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Market Value Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 129,145 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 151,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 747,609 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 9,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 32,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Aphria, Hibbett Sports, and Total System Services Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

