Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Stock Value Rose; Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $1.75 Million

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,354 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 76,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.51B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 33.60 million shares traded or 70.28% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CLARIDA: WELLS FARGO ACTIVITIES EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 190.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 8,370 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 2,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $250.28. About 288,806 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 31,400 shares to 178,011 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Door Inc by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,474 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 0.6% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 97,216 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 6,020 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Allstate has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,623 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New York-based Wellington Shields And Lc has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Community Bancorporation Na, a New York-based fund reported 4,546 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs has 30,969 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Generation Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.64% or 367,329 shares. 1.61 million are held by Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0% or 835 shares. Smith Moore & reported 1,295 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.23% or 3,410 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,075 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling Inc accumulated 186,239 shares. Moors & Cabot has 21,924 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 23,624 are owned by Thornburg Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7.36 million shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 104,262 shares in its portfolio. Signature & Invest Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,658 shares. Oarsman stated it has 9,283 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 69,009 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. The Virginia-based Greylin Inv Mangement has invested 1.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mengis Cap Management Inc has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rothschild & Communications Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.53% or 287,615 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated New York stated it has 3.84% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 155,210 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Lc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.61% stake.

