Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Its Stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by $718,300; As Simmons 1St Natl (SFNC) Valuation Rose, King Luther Capital Management Has Lowered Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 19,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Simmons 1St Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 161,103 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 863,625 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 44,336 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 55,494 shares. D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 44,138 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 13,788 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 114,633 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 15,821 shares. Cambridge Invest invested in 67,438 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 11,918 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 228 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 35,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 39,230 shares. Millennium Limited Company reported 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Stifel Corporation holds 28,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 3,632 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,994 shares to 380,310 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Simmons Bank announces new leaders for Dallas, Fort Worth markets – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simmons First National Corporation’s (SFNC) CEO George Makris on Merger & Acquisition Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Simmons First National Corporation Completes Merger of Reliance Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Purchasing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $62.81M for 8.90 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17,275 shares to 69,970 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 3,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,259 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).