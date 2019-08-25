Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Its Stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by $718,300 as Market Value Declined; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Rose While Berkshire Partners Has Boosted by $104.16 Million Its Holding

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 229,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926.52 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $521.53. About 320,471 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 937,358 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 160,671 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 22,432 shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 3,032 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 160,516 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,405 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.1% or 20,407 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Sg Americas Secs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 661,794 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 1,600 shares. Invesco holds 0.09% or 5.79M shares. Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,516 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 82 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0% or 12,072 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 14,603 shares to 3,852 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,970 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

