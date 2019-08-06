Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.25 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder International Value Advisers Upped Its Position by $68.23 Million

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05 million, up from 7.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.69. About 1.58M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 40,644 shares to 7,775 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 12,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,920 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Constellation Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Com Ny has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,742 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 66,587 shares stake. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 170 shares. Natixis owns 262,189 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Miles holds 1,681 shares. Plante Moran Finance Lc has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cullinan Assocs invested in 27,970 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 30,911 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.35% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). At Savings Bank reported 15,602 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 80,291 shares in its portfolio. Blume reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westwood Gru has 2.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.28 million shares. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 5,900 shares. Df Dent And invested in 0.01% or 10,311 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Asset Company Limited holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.88 million shares. Bbva Compass Bank has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 54,000 shares. 16,535 are owned by Iowa Natl Bank. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.91% or 16.20 million shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Palisade Management Lc Nj has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.52 million shares. Wealth Planning Limited Company holds 27,267 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 1.14M shares or 10.48% of the stock.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) and Fiserv (FISV) Will Pursue Independent Merchant Services Strategies Beginning June 2020 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muted Investment Banking to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.