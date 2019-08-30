Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding; Last Week B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Analysts

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 12.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc acquired 13,480 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 121,735 shares with $3.18M value, up from 108,255 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.03B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 6.71M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG)

Among 4 analysts covering BM European Value Retail (LON:BME), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BM European Value Retail has GBX 460 highest and GBX 420 lowest target. GBX 441.25’s average target is 22.98% above currents GBX 358.8 stock price. BM European Value Retail had 29 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and GBX 425 target in Friday, May 24 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 420 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. See B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 390.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 425.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 420.00 Maintain

The stock increased 1.13% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 358.8. About 825,255 shares traded. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is B&M European Value Retail S.A.’s (LON:BME) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Prosegur Cash, S.A.’s (BME:CASH) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold B&M European Value Retail S.A. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 799,789 shares or 6.99% more from 747,551 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 27,067 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 12,260 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru accumulated 0% or 971 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) for 107,456 shares. 70,699 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Raymond James has 19,648 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 10,117 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Us National Bank De has invested 0% in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). Financial Advantage owns 837 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,754 shares stake. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Research has 0.01% invested in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) for 20,695 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME).

Since June 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $145,444 activity. $145,444 worth of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) was bought by Egan Cynthia on Friday, June 28.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.69 billion GBP. The Company’s stores offer products in various categories, such as home furnishings and adornments, electricals, toys, clothing and footwear products, household goods, toiletries, foods, confectioneries, soft drinks, alcohol, Halloween and Christmas goods, giftware, stationery and crafts, pet care products, DIY and decorating products, and travel accessories, as well as gardening, outdoor, and leisure products. It has a 17.5 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 537 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 75 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 179,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sir Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 3.39% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 109,645 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 46,230 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life, a Japan-based fund reported 16,550 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 69,815 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.48M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 348 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fort Limited Partnership reported 5,286 shares stake. Moreover, Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.08% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 16,883 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc invested in 116,127 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Peoples Financial Corp stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O had bought 20,000 shares worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was made by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 55.54% above currents $17.23 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $23 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Tudor Pickering. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by Wells Fargo.