Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Holds Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN); Biondo Investment Advisors Position in Abiomed (ABMD) Cut by $494,190 as Stock Price Rose

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 63,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 65,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 507,534 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares to 5,006 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,097 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock or 4,094 shares. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13.

