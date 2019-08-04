Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Holds Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.28 Million

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 879,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.22% or 68,577 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,360 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,104 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo owns 106,608 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 8,312 shares. Birmingham Management Al has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,890 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dana Inv Advisors has invested 0.82% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barbara Oil holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3.27 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 570,748 shares. Gyroscope Management Ltd Liability holds 1,908 shares. Dsm Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,680 shares to 4,570 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,125 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares to 111,825 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 205.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.