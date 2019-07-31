Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Holding In Raytheon Co (RTN) Was Has Increased; Mittleman Brothers Has Decreased Its Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Holding by $3.01 Million

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 215,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 2.78 million shares traded or 13.68% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and March 13th Lead Plaintiff Deadline (AMC); 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Bd Elects John Zeng as Chmn; 03/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron told CNBC that the opening of the theater was historic day for the movie industry and Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 30-40 Cinemas in About 15 Cities Over Next Five Years; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-lnspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.02. About 1.15M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $25.96 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Price T Rowe Md owns 30,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd invested in 0% or 38,575 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 32,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 20,845 shares. Moreover, Park Circle Company has 0.05% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 73,948 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 42,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 81,644 were accumulated by Citadel Llc. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 643,587 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability stated it has 195,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mittleman Brothers Lc invested 26.95% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 75,000 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $147.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,753 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Montag A Associates accumulated 5,774 shares. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 21 are owned by Live Your Vision. Rafferty Asset Management invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Ri has invested 0.41% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bartlett And Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,842 shares. 48,920 are owned by Sandler Cap Mngmt. Finemark National Bank & Trust And holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 68,482 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 33,161 shares. 3,100 were reported by Holt Advsr Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Ptnrs L P. Hendershot has 1.77% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 28,378 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp holds 1,699 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Communications Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 40,644 shares to 7,775 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,191 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).