Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Lowered by $771,672 as Share Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Bank Of Montreal Increased Holding by $1.53 Billion as Valuation Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 1.44 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 42362.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 42.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 42.46 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 billion, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 1.98 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

