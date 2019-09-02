Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,883 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 47,259 shares with $9.31M value, down from 51,142 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $101.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 14 sold and decreased holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database reported: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $585.72 million. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund for 40,750 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 37,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 12,625 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,077 shares.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 31,492 shares traded. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,995 shares to 5,498 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 7,120 shares and now owns 26,010 shares. Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) was raised too.

