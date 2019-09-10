Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.92 Million as Shares Rose; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Market Value Declined, Fiera Capital Increased Holding

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 4,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 9,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $527.5. About 133,492 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 66,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 312,883 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.76 million, up from 246,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $149.12. About 186,656 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 06/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto Calls on Secretary Zinke to Keep Sage-Grouse Protections in Place; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Organic Revenue Growth 6.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,842 shares to 14,701 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,152 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 18,857 shares to 42,276 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 67,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,335 shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).