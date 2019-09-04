Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake By $305,802; FINANCIAL 15 SPLIT ORDINARY SHARES (FNNCF) Shorts Raised By 4.62%

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 11.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,281 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 58,465 shares with $2.48M value, down from 65,746 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $195.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38B for 14.47 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. The insider Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 1.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 278,442 shares. Professional Advisory Serv Inc has 24,895 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.19 million shares. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & holds 62,591 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 196,418 shares. Community Natl Bank Na holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 144,329 shares. Wallace Management holds 8,245 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Holderness Communication invested in 73,291 shares. Troy Asset reported 33,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Inv Advsr accumulated 3.67% or 775,766 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc reported 175,124 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Company holds 7.64 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 410,513 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.32% above currents $35.89 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, August 28. DZ Bank has “Hold” rating and $3600 target. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

