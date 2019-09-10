Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $346,653 as Market Valuation Rose; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Price Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Increased Stake

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 5,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 866,920 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 603,082 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 141,547 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 18,964 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 104,854 shares. Cadence Bank Na has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Creative Planning stated it has 149,344 shares. Buckingham stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Trust Na reported 53,653 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors invested in 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 40,689 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Veritable Lp stated it has 25,157 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,689 were accumulated by Palladium Ptnrs Lc. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares to 25,446 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.86 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.