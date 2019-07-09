Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lifted Pentair Plc (PNR) Position by $718,300; Great West Life Assurance Company Increased Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $29.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 736,410 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 09/05/2018 – TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 170,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 857,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.58 million, up from 686,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.32. About 567,181 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,200 shares to 13,097 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,354 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentair Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentair, Inc. (PNR) CEO John Stauch on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Job Openings Report – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10.13M were accumulated by State Street. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 30,296 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 319,870 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 241,200 shares. First Tru LP invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Nuveen Asset Limited Com has 13,804 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 164,563 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 0.01% or 1,487 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.08% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 37,828 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 366,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 31,725 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19,228 shares to 311,206 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,125 shares, and cut its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr Lp invested in 0.19% or 5,845 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc accumulated 0.43% or 26,205 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 420,918 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. 1,700 are held by Argi Inv Ser Limited Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 53,269 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Private Trust Communications Na reported 3,585 shares stake. Fiduciary Com holds 0.08% or 16,356 shares. Ativo Management Limited Liability accumulated 14,078 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 0.48% stake. Moreover, Mu Ltd has 3.9% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 34,500 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 54,675 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated holds 44,021 shares.