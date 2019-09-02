Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Increased Pentair Plc (PNR) Position; LMP Capital & Income Fund Has 0.73 Sentiment

LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc (SCD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 11 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 15 reduced and sold their positions in LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.30 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding LMP Capital & Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 48.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc acquired 16,325 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 49,755 shares with $2.22M value, up from 33,430 last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 908,546 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c

Among 3 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pentair has $50 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 23.41% above currents $35.92 stock price. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PNR in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,011 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 52,683 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0.02% or 1.13 million shares. Sei owns 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 35,045 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cetera Advisor Lc owns 7,512 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank Corporation stated it has 26,068 shares. Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Glenmede Tru Na has 1,014 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 18,271 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited owns 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 60,738 shares. 81,644 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Loeb Partners Corp has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 14,603 shares to 3,852 valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,985 shares and now owns 77,191 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $245.65 million. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. for 299,687 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 115,910 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 593,785 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 46,499 shares.