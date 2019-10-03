Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $596,388; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $784,245

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 15,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 27,118 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 42,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 6.69 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 10,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 33,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 43,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.71M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,009 shares to 17,290 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 10,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital Intl Ltd reported 5,920 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs has invested 0.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 3,098 were reported by Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Conning invested in 0.11% or 41,506 shares. 1832 Asset LP invested in 0% or 528 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 102,597 shares. Moreover, Colonial has 0.86% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 61,708 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stevens First Principles Investment invested in 1.67% or 37,167 shares. Yorktown And Research Company has invested 0.52% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lincoln Natl accumulated 19,300 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 267 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 1,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields Llc has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,668 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 72,175 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Investors Will Have To Be Tough When It Comes To Their Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Biggest Week In 50 Years For Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,487 shares to 8,370 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 9,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.94M for 19.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 10,504 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Company invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,380 shares. 200,248 are owned by Wilkins Invest Counsel. Connable Office reported 41,094 shares. Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mirador Capital Lp reported 5,117 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 6,261 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 350,273 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First National Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Villere St Denis J Com Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 169,516 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 0.18% or 161,920 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation has 2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 177,783 shares.