Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 11.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 14,350 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 107,385 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 121,735 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 6.56 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

Among 2 analysts covering Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Energizer Holdings has $4600 highest and $36 lowest target. $42.33's average target is 5.67% above currents $40.06 stock price.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 9,649 shares to 15,535 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,802 shares and now owns 14,873 shares. Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Qs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 54,979 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 4.50M shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,836 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 643,615 shares. 16,501 were reported by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Principal Financial Grp holds 672,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 22,810 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Kennedy Cap Management holds 165,270 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Communication Of Vermont has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Co Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 3,480 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 1.61 million shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 169,144 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.03% or 54,108 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 56.36% above currents $17.14 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy” on Friday, August 2. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.48M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was made by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 799,749 shares traded. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 33.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.30 TO $3.40, EST. $3.39; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms Energizer Hldgs ‘BB’ Rtg; Otlk Neg; Debt Rtgs Afrmd; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS – CO, SPECTRUM BRANDS EXPECT ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINESS TO CLOSE IN H2 2018; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings Volume Surges More Than 29 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend For Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2018; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS REPORT HRS EXPIRE; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINE…; 10/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results On May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Sees FY Gross Margin Rates Flat to Up 25 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Backs FY Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.40

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.