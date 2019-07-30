Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Boosted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $1.25 Million; Green Square Capital Increased By $1.13 Million Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 37.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc acquired 7,120 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 26,010 shares with $4.56M value, up from 18,890 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $199.23. About 263,683 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality

Green Square Capital Llc increased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 45.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 24,587 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 78,614 shares with $3.68M value, up from 54,027 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $230.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 2.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. The insider FROMBERG BARRY A sold 810 shares worth $140,171.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,281 shares to 58,465 valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 6,200 shares and now owns 13,097 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $235 target.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Announces Full Redemption of 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. The insider Perez Beatriz R sold 21,742 shares worth $1.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.