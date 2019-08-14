Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Boosted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $350,480; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Clearbridge Investments Increased Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 99,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 363,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.40 million, up from 263,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 12,891 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 13,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 121,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 108,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 645,394 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stelliam Invest Mngmt LP holds 11.44M shares. Hgk Asset holds 0.91% or 116,127 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 680,032 shares. Covington Cap accumulated 1,225 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.01M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nomura invested in 0.01% or 103,416 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.85% or 121,735 shares. Mengis Management Incorporated has 117,553 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 192,923 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks stated it has 432 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt reported 230,386 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares to 5,006 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,152 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9,000 shares to 700 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,081 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement holds 3,374 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,246 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Fjarde Ap holds 28,608 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Gp owns 166,462 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 15,738 shares. Moreover, Ca has 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Asset Mngmt One Commerce invested 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Moreover, Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.96M shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc invested in 3,913 shares. 17,305 were accumulated by Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated has 34,363 shares.