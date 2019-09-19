Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Coatue Management Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $153.99 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 28.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 1.16M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 5.23M shares with $701.22M value, up from 4.08M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 5.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 36.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 15,292 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 27,118 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 42,410 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 361,233 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Coatue Management Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 428,296 shares to 5.91 million valued at $278.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) stake by 11,307 shares and now owns 28,108 shares. Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 5.09% above currents $141.13 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has 63,693 shares. Vision Cap Incorporated invested in 56,131 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 5.49 million shares. Night Owl Capital Management invested 7.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com stated it has 155,358 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors Inc stated it has 15,639 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt has 6.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260,291 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 1.04M shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Amarillo State Bank has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.71% or 62,186 shares in its portfolio. Howard Mgmt stated it has 311,325 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 0.16% or 3,762 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,520 are owned by New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,934 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 22.21% above currents $38.13 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 9,649 shares to 15,535 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,858 shares and now owns 7,212 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 249,649 are owned by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc. State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.25 million shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 32,594 shares. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma reported 30.90M shares stake. Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.11% or 707,631 shares. Rockland owns 1.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 349,941 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch And Forbes stated it has 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Douglass Winthrop Advisors invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Iowa Bancshares has 0.5% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,442 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Associated Banc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salient Limited Co owns 24,470 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0.17% or 17.59 million shares.