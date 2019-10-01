Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $566,610; Share Price Declined; Old National Bancorp Decreased Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $492,576 as Share Value Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 5,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, down from 10,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $111.83. About 2.21 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly CEO Says Insulin Business Continues to Do Well (Video); 03/04/2018 – TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP 600535.SS SAYS UNIT SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT ON DIABETES MEDICINE WITH ELI LILLY LLY.N

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 4,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18M, down from 85,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 1.81 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. 185 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.55 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,126 shares to 8,696 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 22.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.