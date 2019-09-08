Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Market Value Rose; Private Wealth Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 2,185 shares. Natixis has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 63,239 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd. Jacobs Ca owns 52,822 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc, Washington-based fund reported 4,357 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,952 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh has invested 1.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.55% or 179,807 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 81,376 shares. Ls Lc owns 30,557 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,770 shares. 25,579 were accumulated by Freestone Lc. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Com has invested 1.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares to 25,446 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

