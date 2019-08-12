Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Boosted Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); Regent Investment Management Stake In Carnival F (CCL) Was Has Lifted

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 6,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 53,138 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 46,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 780,186 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,427 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $183.08. About 383,978 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services holds 19,059 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,716 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 8,053 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 22,550 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap has invested 1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Calamos Advsr Ltd Co holds 370,804 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23.37M shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 3,534 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corp has 0.51% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 4,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi invested in 191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 21,817 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Efg Asset (Americas) invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17,275 shares to 69,970 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,006 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.01% or 55,942 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Co Ltd Co accumulated 100 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 32,466 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 92,977 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 9,713 shares. Citadel Lc has 202,291 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 3,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 729,297 shares. Duff Phelps Management stated it has 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 24,586 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.33M shares. Pictet Asset invested in 722,152 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 296 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 351,915 shares. Fin Counselors stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,277 shares to 50,771 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,206 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Offers A 4.2% Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.