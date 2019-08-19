Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Boosted Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake; Macys (M) Holder Wbi Investments Has Boosted Stake

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 11,406 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 160.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 134,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 219,060 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 84,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 889,409 shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,123 shares to 2,850 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,701 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings.

