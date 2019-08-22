Prince Street Capital Management Upped Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake; Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Position

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 177,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 553,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 376,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 2,334 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $9.09 during the last trading session, reaching $620.74. About 29,753 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 347,251 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 18,466 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 133,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 28,731 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 27,498 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Brown Advisory has 30,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wexford Limited Partnership reported 137,857 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 17,025 shares. Mckinley Lc Delaware owns 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 1,611 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17,734 shares to 306,271 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 168,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 952,291 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stoneridge, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stoneridge (SRI) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MercadoLibre, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “PayPal Is Still a Buy, Despite Its Recent Revenue Miss – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MercadoLibre plays politics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for MercadoLibre (MELI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap owns 13,329 shares. Captrust Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 95 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.22% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). National Pension Serv has invested 0.11% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 462 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr reported 937 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt reported 992 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.86M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 93,179 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 103,432 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 161 shares. Amer Tx has invested 0.15% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 2,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Invest Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.98% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).