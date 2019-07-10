Prince Street Capital Management Upped Its Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Stock Rose; M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $800.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 132,275 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $640.56. About 339,373 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86 million for 8.38 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 424,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

