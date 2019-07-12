Prince Street Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Stock Value Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $359,142

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $629.48. About 15,168 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 362,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 96,246 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Limited Com reported 69,824 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3.49% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 21,063 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.07% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 476,201 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 12,249 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 61 are held by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation. Dragoneer Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Company reported 2.75% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,432 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 658 shares. Maplelane Lc accumulated 45,001 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 1,944 shares.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $85.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,000 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.27 million for 6.70 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55 million shares to 16.38 million shares, valued at $99.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).