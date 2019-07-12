Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Holding by $3.64 Million; Shares Declined; Bluestein R H & Company Position In Waste Mgmt (WM) Was Has Increased

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 292,077 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 34,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 438,243 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.54M, up from 403,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 1.01M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 376 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0.16% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Washington Tru Bancshares has 272 shares. Colony Group Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Paragon Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100 shares. Cap reported 0.03% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 9,400 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 33,300 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 27,866 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated owns 425 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 766,987 shares. 137,978 were accumulated by Bartlett And Lc. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,305 shares. Spectrum Management Grp invested 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. CLARK FRANK M had sold 338 shares worth $31,463 on Tuesday, January 15. GROSS PATRICK W also sold $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11,861 shares to 116,783 shares, valued at $44.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH).