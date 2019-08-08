Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed B2gold (BTG) Stake by $848,400; Valuation Rose; Wade G W & Has Boosted Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Share Value Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 14.53 million shares traded or 165.46% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 5,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 160,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 155,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,791 shares to 146,246 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Inc reported 1,791 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bessemer Gru reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 5,111 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 6,574 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0.01% or 23,501 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.06% or 363,234 shares. 261,682 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Co. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 121 shares. American Asset Inc reported 0.44% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cornerstone Advsr holds 1,072 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 1.69 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 3.58M are held by Ameriprise. Sol Mngmt Communications reported 5,500 shares.