Prince Street Capital Management Stake In Mercadolibre (MELI) Was Upped; As Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined, Malaga Cove Capital Has Lifted Stake by $349,920

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $26.79 during the last trading session, reaching $601.04. About 505,140 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155. About 1.04M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Capital Mngmt Ii Lp accumulated 92,500 shares. Artemis Inv Llp has 73,068 shares. 152,010 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company. 24,307 are owned by Vestor Ltd Liability Corp. Natixis invested in 289,699 shares or 0.32% of the stock. The New York-based Jericho Capital Asset Mngmt LP has invested 8.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). British Columbia Mngmt holds 47,958 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd holds 0.27% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 1,495 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Managemnt has 0.99% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,879 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,698 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 1,218 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 250 shares. L S Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.25% or 10,451 shares. Bangor Natl Bank owns 7,767 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

