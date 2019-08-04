Prince Street Capital Management Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Pembroke Management LTD Position in Tucows (TCX) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69M, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 93,477 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares to 898,265 shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 82,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.20 million for 39.76 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.