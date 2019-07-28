Prince Street Capital Management Raised Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $6.24 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Rose, Evergreen Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.94 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup postpones mobile chip unit IPO; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – “APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assoc Inc holds 0% or 67 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 14,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 14,169 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 3,735 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0.03% or 22,538 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). River Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.66% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 18,499 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 6,022 were reported by Jefferies Grp Ltd. American National Insurance Tx accumulated 5,775 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cap Int Ca holds 77,127 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Da Davidson Communications reported 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 419 were reported by Regal Inv Advsrs Llc.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares to 436,400 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 52,450 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 237,139 shares or 2.51% of the stock. The Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 608,612 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Limited has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 439,546 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 9,833 shares. 13,053 are held by Riverhead Limited Liability Company. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Holowesko Partners Limited reported 10.27% stake. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 19,279 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc has 0.23% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 717,198 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 4,137 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 19,190 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,470 shares to 2,017 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (Prn) (EIM) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,745 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

