Prince Street Capital Management Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Wesco Intl (WCC) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Has Boosted Stake by $16.20 Million

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54M, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 447,904 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $637.57. About 801,827 shares traded or 44.95% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 18,746 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management has 2,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 14,416 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tortoise Mngmt invested in 0% or 8 shares. 6,590 are held by Jefferies Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Axa has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 141,100 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.5% or 172,000 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 20 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Pnc Fincl Services Group stated it has 4,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 555,285 were accumulated by Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $130.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WESCO International and Plug and Play Launch B2B Sales and Distribution Accelerator – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International Earnings: Behind the Headline Numbers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Ltd stated it has 774 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management LP accumulated 26,200 shares or 0.37% of the stock. First Mercantile reported 0.3% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 7,432 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 21,063 shares or 3.49% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 96,414 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 29,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 13,329 shares. 162,800 are owned by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 3,235 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.12% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 678 were reported by Confluence Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1,606 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.