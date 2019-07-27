Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Position in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) as Market Valuation Declined; Whitnell & Co Has Cut Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $380,268 as Stock Price Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 699,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 1.16M shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares to 625 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 837 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 1.04M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 4,370 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Ptnrs reported 0.04% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.83% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. 43,829 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Synovus Fincl holds 113,795 shares. Torch Wealth Management Lc accumulated 10,355 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability reported 18,915 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 178,165 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 2,207 shares. Adirondack Tru Communication reported 11,940 shares. 50,888 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,302 shares. Pure Fin Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,473 shares.

