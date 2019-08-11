Prince Street Capital Management Lowered Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $2.56 Million; Facebook A (FB) Position Has Lifted by Cortland Associates Inc

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook has been worried about data leaks like this since it went public in 2012; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Siege — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “No, Facebook Should Not Buy Square for $70 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares to 7,391 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,833 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carlson Capital LP holds 0.98% or 332,413 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 83,417 shares. Moreover, Northstar Group has 1.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 6,352 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 325,370 shares or 5.82% of its portfolio. Regal Advisors Lc owns 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,758 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 116,660 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru stated it has 37,900 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Linscomb And Williams holds 6,008 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Systematic Finance Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Trading Inv Management accumulated 33,070 shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Lc has 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,232 shares. Gruss And Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.