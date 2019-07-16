Prince Street Capital Management Lifted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding; Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $6.61 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $645.11. About 522,394 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 8.61M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares to 138,985 shares, valued at $26.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00 million shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.