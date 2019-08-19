Prince Street Capital Management Increases Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Electron Capital Partners Increased Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $5.92 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 108.72 million shares traded or 78.38% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 24/05/2018 – GE chief warns against quick-fix expectations; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $108.88. About 514,553 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $85.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” on November 11, 2018. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp has 7.28M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Llc has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Ltd stated it has 45,922 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs holds 142,525 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Orrstown Services reported 4,139 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt invested in 15,491 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 19,530 shares. Hm Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Linden LP has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Columbia Asset Management holds 0.41% or 152,650 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc stated it has 69,584 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth reported 65,586 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 25,684 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Research Mngmt Inc has 17,485 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15.