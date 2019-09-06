Prince Street Capital Management Increased Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $6.24 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holder Harvest Capital Management Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $263.22. About 979,497 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $597.84. About 130,364 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares to 209,126 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.88 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard accumulated 2,044 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nadler Fincl Incorporated holds 959 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,550 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 1.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nordea Invest Management Ab invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 13,616 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 67,587 shares. 43,044 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Stonebridge Management holds 0.46% or 5,033 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & holds 0.2% or 221,295 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancorporation And stated it has 4,407 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 4,759 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 1,175 shares. Tiger Glob Llc holds 389,500 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Natl Insur Tx stated it has 5,775 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc owns 35 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 66 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 510 shares. Creative Planning invested in 1,722 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 2,296 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 476 shares. 950 are owned by Boston Advsr Llc. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.54% or 153,510 shares.