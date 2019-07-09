Prince Street Capital Management Increased Its Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Stock Rose; Northcoast Asset Management Increases Holding in Advanced Auto Parts (AAP)

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,672 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 31,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.15. About 508,454 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 526,555 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares to 485,400 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv O (NYSE:LYB) by 31,388 shares to 12,425 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 10,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,714 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).