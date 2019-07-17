Prince Street Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $17.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Tremblant Capital Group Has Upped Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.42 Million

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 6.44 million shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $125.25. About 443,217 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares to 485,400 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,719 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.24% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 929,747 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Ltd has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Whittier Tru holds 346,785 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 3,114 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 7,913 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Savant Llc reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.05% stake. 9,015 were accumulated by Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx. Farmers Comml Bank accumulated 16,128 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 220,346 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dana Advsr Inc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

