Prince Street Capital Management Increased Its Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) Stake by $918,000; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Rose, Holder Wildcat Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $586.67. About 100,165 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.76% . The institutional investor held 906,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grana Y Montero S A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 26,441 shares traded. Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has declined 21.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules; 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 17,130 shares to 77,237 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 65.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $211.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 1.20M shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $34.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).