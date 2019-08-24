Prince Street Capital Management Holds Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Steinberg Global Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.27M shares traded or 192.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, down from 43,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 96,767 shares to 223,949 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 36,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Mngmt Ltd Company has 61,911 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Srb Corp invested in 19.47% or 1.75 million shares. Mu Invests invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 377,195 were accumulated by Parus Finance (Uk) Limited. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 153,077 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aspen Mgmt has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 1.83% or 799,519 shares. Middleton & Ma owns 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,459 shares. Narwhal Cap Management has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mufg Americas Holding Corp stated it has 905,322 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 184,168 shares. Capwealth Advsrs invested in 235,828 shares or 4.27% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 76,992 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. 253,458 are owned by Cap Advsrs Ok. Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 46,773 shares.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).