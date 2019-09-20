Prince Street Capital Management Holding In Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) Was Has Lifted; As Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined, Havens Advisors Has Raised Position by $4.14 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grana Y Montero S A A (GRAM) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.76% . The institutional investor held 906,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grana Y Montero S A A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 3,785 shares traded. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) has declined 21.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRAM News: 06/03/2018 GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 4 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBERY PROBE; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: GRANA SAYS COURT INCLUDES 2 UNITS IN IIRSA BRIBE PROBE; 18/05/2018 – News On Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM) Now Under GRAMONC1.VL; 08/03/2018 – Peru’s Congress approves new anti-graft rules; 17/05/2018 – NYSE TO START DELISTING PROCEEDINGS FOR GRANA & MONTERO

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.44. About 1.81 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tang Mgmt Llc reported 111,844 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Company stated it has 31,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Abrams Mngmt LP holds 6.75M shares or 16.96% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 22,857 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.05M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 455 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,690 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And holds 0.03% or 3,459 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Management owns 38,345 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. 128,573 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability owns 2,925 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 334,968 shares. 4,308 were reported by Granite Invest Ptnrs Llc.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roche’s Tecentriq Combo Gets EU Nod for Critical Breast Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celgene Corporation Names Second Round of Celgene Cancer Care Linksâ„¢ Program Grant Recipients – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revlimid Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HEXO Corp reports third quarter 2019 financial results Toronto Stock Exchange:HEXO – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Aphria Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Signs of Life in Aurora Cannabis’ Latest Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Which Pot Stocks Will Move to the NYSE or Nasdaq Next? – Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “9 Pot Stocks Currently Listed on the NYSE or Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 03, 2019.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $211.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 700,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $55.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athenex Inc by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM).